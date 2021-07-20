State Dept. Says US 'Vigorously' Probing Unexplained Health Incidents Among Vienna Staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States is vigorously investigating mysterious health incidents similar to the Havana Syndrome among its diplomatic personnel in Vienna, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the US Embassy community there [in Vienna] and we're also doing that wherever these incidents are reported," Price said. "We have made clear that any employee who has reported a possible unexplained health incident... has what she or he needs to seek immediate and appropriate attention and care."