State of Emergency to Be Lifted in Several Kazakh Regions on Thursday - Decree

The state of emergency will be lifted in several regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to presidential decrees

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) - The state of emergency will be lifted in several regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, according to presidential decrees.

The state of emergency, initially imposed until January 19 over mass protests, will be lifted in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.