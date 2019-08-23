UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stockholm Believes Tehran May Release Stena Impero Tanker In Near Future - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:10 AM

Stockholm Believes Tehran May Release Stena Impero Tanker in Near Future - Reports

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Sweden expects that Iran may release the Stena Impero tanker, owned by the Swedish Stena Bulk company, in the near future, local media reported, citing an informed source from the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier this week, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom received her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, in Stockholm. During the talks, the Swedish top diplomat expressed hope that the situation around the UK-flagged tanker would be resolved soon.

"The Foreign Ministry has received very serious signs. After the negotiations, there was an impression that this [tanker release] will happen in the near future," the source said as quoted by the broadcaster on Thursday.

Stena Impero was seized by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Strait of Hormuz in July over an alleged violation of international maritime norms.

The incident followed the seizure of Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker off Gibraltar's coast over an alleged violation of EU sanctions against Syria. The Iranian tanker was released last week.

Tensions around Iran have been escalating over the past months in the light of US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Tehran.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Nuclear Company Oil Trump Gibraltar Tehran Stockholm Sweden May July Media From Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

4 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

3 hours ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.