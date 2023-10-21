Open Menu

Stokes Returns As England Ring Changes For South Africa Clash

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Stokes returns as England ring changes for South Africa clash

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Ben Stokes returned for faltering champions England on Saturday as they made three changes before skipper Jos Buttler opted to field in a crunch World Cup clash against South Africa.

The star all-rounder, who made 84 in England's 2019 World Cup final win, is playing his first game of the tournament following a hip injury.

In his absence, England have made a poor start to their title defence, losing twice in three games -- including a shock 69-run defeat by Afghanistan last time out in Delhi on Sunday.

Stokes, left-arm quick David Willey and fast bowler Gus Atkinson -- who has played just five senior ODI matches -- were recalled in place of all-rounder Liam Livingstone, left-arm seamer Sam Curran and struggling paceman Chris Woakes.

"We'll bowl first as generally it is a good ground for chasing," said Buttler, who has played at the Wankhede Stadium for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

He added: "The changes in the team are a little bit of health and a little bit ground dependent. We need to be true to ourselves and commit to our brand of cricket."

South Africa were forced into making a late change when captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out through illness, with Aiden Markram now leading the Proteas.

Reeza Hendricks replaced opening batsman Bavuma at the top of the order.

"Tembs has pulled up ill, he's tried to pull through," said Markram.

"We will miss him today. It is very unfortunate how it has happened but it is a big opportunity for Reeza today."

Another loss would leave England struggling to qualify for the semi-finals.

They face a South Africa side also looking to rebound from a shock 38-run defeat by non-Test nation the Netherlands which followed wins over Australia and Sri Lanka.

Teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Cricket Delhi Mumbai Afghanistan World Australia Poor Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Rashid Jos David Van Livingstone South Africa Netherlands Dawid Malan Keshav Maharaj Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel Sunday 2019 National University TV From Top

Recent Stories

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

5 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

5 hours ago
PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

5 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

5 hours ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

7 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

7 hours ago

More Stories From World