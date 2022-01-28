(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Finland and Sweden, which are not NATO members, advised the alliance not to sign under Russia's proposals on non-expansion of the bloc, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg told Russian broadcaster Ekho Moskvy he had recently spoken with the Finnish president and with the Swedish prime minister.

Finland and Sweden are not currently seeking NATO membership, but they advised NATO not to sign the document that Russia wants to sign, he said.

The countries want to retain the right to decide their own future and don't want big states to decide what their smaller neighbors can or can't do, Stoltenberg explained.