UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudan Preparing To Start Ratification Process Of Agreement On Russian Navy Base - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Sudan Preparing to Start Ratification Process of Agreement on Russian Navy Base - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Khartoum has told Moscow that the parliament of Sudan is preparing to ratify an agreement with Russia on establishing a Russian Navy Base at the Red Sea, and Moscow has begun the ratification process, too, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We discussed this, we said that Russia began ratifying this.

As you can see, the parliament is not in session now, so, when they return, the State Duma will fix a schedule for reviewing this document. This will probably be with the new composition of the State Duma," Lavrov said at a press cofnerence with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi.

"Madame Minister said that Sudan is also preparing to begin the ratification and it will be carried out in accordance with the procedures set out by the Sudanese parlaiment," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Khartoum Sudan Agreement

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

46 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

1 hour ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

2 hours ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.