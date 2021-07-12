Sudan Preparing to Start Ratification Process of Agreement on Russian Navy Base - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Khartoum has told Moscow that the parliament of Sudan is preparing to ratify an agreement with Russia on establishing a Russian Navy Base at the Red Sea, and Moscow has begun the ratification process, too, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.

"We discussed this, we said that Russia began ratifying this.

As you can see, the parliament is not in session now, so, when they return, the State Duma will fix a schedule for reviewing this document. This will probably be with the new composition of the State Duma," Lavrov said at a press cofnerence with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi.

"Madame Minister said that Sudan is also preparing to begin the ratification and it will be carried out in accordance with the procedures set out by the Sudanese parlaiment," Lavrov said.