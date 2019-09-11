Sudan Should Prevent Foreign Interference in Domestic Affairs - Ethiopian Foreign Minister

The Sudanese government should not allow foreign actors to interfere in its internal affairs, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik amid peace talks between the government and the Sudanese opposition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The Sudanese government should not allow foreign actors to interfere in its internal affairs, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew told Sputnik amid peace talks between the government and the Sudanese opposition

Earlier this week, the Sudanese Sovereign Council and armed militants based in the south of the country held talks on the implementation of a peace agreement. The negotiations took place in the capital of South Sudan, Juba.

"Ethiopia is mediating or facilitating their negotiation and that becomes a model for other African countries: African solution for African problem ... We advise Sudanese government not to allow foreigners to intervene in their internal affairs. We have interest to see democratic Sudan. Another interest of Ethiopia is to see strong Sudan, prosperous Sudan, because Sudan is our neighbor ... If Sudan becomes stable and peaceful and prosperous that will help Ethiopian development. Therefore we are keen to push them to reach agreement," Andargachew said.

The foreign minister noted that any serious problem in neighboring Sudan would have consequences for Ethiopia.

"When the problem arises in Sudan it will replicate in Ethiopia. The peace process in Sudan we consider our own, because instability in Sudan will affect not only a neighboring country, it will affect the whole region, particularly in the Horn of Africa," Andargachew said.

The foreign minister urged the parties to the talks to reach an agreement and stressed that everyone involved in the negotiations was interested in the reconciliation.

"Ethiopia urges the people of Sudan and the government of Sudan to maintain this positive process ... As a member of IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], as well as the African Union Commission who also have a stake - AU [the African Union] was in the negotiation process - the Sudan people and government, as well as the neighboring countries and the AU commission have stakes to push Sudan to move forward positively, and there is a follow up through AU commission, as well as through IGAD," Andargachew concluded.

On April 11, a military coup took place in Sudan following four months of anti-government protests, during which the Sudanese military overthrew and imprisoned then-President Omar Bashir.

After a wave of further protests and difficult talks between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the civilian opposition, Sudan finally restored its political order and a new Sovereign Council with an equal military-civilian representation was assembled. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and tasked with forming a new cabinet.

On September 5, Hamdok unveiled the government that will be in place for the transitional period, which includes 19 ministers and six state ministers. Military officials have received the defense minister and the interior minister portfolios. The council will govern the country for the next 39 months.