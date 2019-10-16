Sudanese Authorities Issue Nationwide Ceasefire Decree - Sovereign Council

The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan has issued a nationwide ceasefire decree on Wednesday to end the ongoing conflicts in the country

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan has issued a nationwide ceasefire decree on Wednesday to end the ongoing conflicts in the country.

"The head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a constitutional decree on a ceasefire throughout the country," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hassan Taayushi, a member of the Sovereign Council, said at a joint conference with the head of the South Sudanese mediators' delegation that "Sudan has a historic opportunity to achieve a comprehensive peace by turning the page of war."

He stressed that recent clashes in the province of South Kordofan will not affect the peace process, and an investigation will be launched, adding that any criminals will be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The crisis in Sudan's South Kordofan and Blue Nile states between the Sudanese armed forces and a northern affiliate of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement of South Sudan dates back to 2011. The conflict has forced more than 200,000 people to flee their homes and settle in refugee camps in South Sudan and Ethiopia, according to UN estimates.

Long-standing protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. Following those events, the Sudanese Transitional Military Council held power until the creation of the Sovereign Council, which will be presided over by civilians and the military on a rotational basis.