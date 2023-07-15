Open Menu

Sudanese Rebel Forces Shell Hospital In Omdurman City, Killing Civilians - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Drones belonging to the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group struck a hospital in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, across the Nile from the country's capital, Khartoum, killing several civilians, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Drones belonging to the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group struck a hospital in the Sudanese city of Omdurman, across the Nile from the country's capital, Khartoum, killing several civilians, the Al-Sudani newspaper reported on Saturday, citing eyewitnesses.

The eyewitnesses said the strikes hit the hospital's emergency and nephrology departments, resulting in civilian deaths and military and civilian casualties, the newspaper added.

The parties to the conflict in Sudan have not yet issued official statements on the reported shelling of the hospital, the report read.

In mid-April, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular military and the RSF, with the epicenter located in the capital, Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Hundreds of people have been killed and nearly 3 million have been displaced by the ongoing conflict, almost 700,000 of whom have left the country, the United Nations says.

