Open Menu

Suspects In Ecuador Candidate Assassination Killed In Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Suspects in Ecuador candidate assassination killed in prison

Guayaquil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Six suspects in the August assassination of Ecuador presidential candidate and anti-corruption crusader Fernando Villavicencio were killed in prison on Friday, officials said.

The SNAI prisons authority initially announced that "an event occurred" in the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil "resulting in six dead people.

"

It later clarified the deceased were "of Colombian nationality and accused of the murder of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio."

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito days ahead of the first round vote.

After news broke of the prison deaths, Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso announced he would immediately return from an international trip to handle the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Vote Villavicencio Quito Guayaquil Ecuador August Event From Sana Industries Limited

Recent Stories

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as th ..

UAE’s Asma Alhosani made history on Friday as the country’s first woman to s ..

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2023

55 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte i ..

UAE Team Emirates finish second at Gran Piemonte in Italy

8 hours ago
 First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah ..

First land trip service connecting Ras Al Khaimah with Oman&#039;s Musandam laun ..

9 hours ago
 MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space ..

MBRSC showcases UAE&#039;s global impact in space exploration at IAC 2023 in Bak ..

9 hours ago
UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

UAE records best-ever performance at Asian Games

10 hours ago
 UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilat ..

UAE President, US Senator Joni Ernst discuss bilateral strategic alliance

10 hours ago
 Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment fo ..

Nawaz will visit Gulf states to seek investment for Pakistan: Senator

10 hours ago
 5-day National polio-eradication drive successfull ..

5-day National polio-eradication drive successfully concludes in AJK

10 hours ago
 Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration re ..

Poland and Hungary clash with EU over migration reform

11 hours ago
 Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' ..

Zelensky warns Russia will 'again try to destroy' power grid

11 hours ago

More Stories From World