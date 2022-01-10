UrduPoint.com

Sweden Does Not Intend To Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Sweden Does Not Intend to Join NATO, Change Foreign Policy Direction - Prime Minister

Sweden has no plans to change its foreign policy and become a member of NATO, but will continue its partnership with the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Sweden has no plans to change its foreign policy and become a member of NATO, but will continue its partnership with the military alliance, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

Last week, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her country is not ruling out the possibility of applying for NATO membership.

"Sweden has pursued its own line when it comes to security for a long time, we have always clearly said that we have a partnership with NATO... The government's policy is clear � we do not intend to join NATO," Andersson said at a press conference.

The prime minister noted that Stockholm also maintains a special relationship with Finland and stated that it would be risky for Sweden to change its foreign policy approach.

Despite that, there is a majority in the Swedish parliament that supports strengthening ties with NATO.

On December 17, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said after the following talks in Geneva with the US that NATO's non-enlargement is a key issue for Russian national security.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia Parliament Magdalena Stockholm Geneva Alliance United States Sweden Finland December From Government

Recent Stories

Russia Addressed US Concerns in Geneva That Led to ..

Russia Addressed US Concerns in Geneva That Led to Demise of INF Treaty - Sherma ..

1 minute ago
 DC asks HMC to remove billboards, hoardings in com ..

DC asks HMC to remove billboards, hoardings in compliance with SC's order

1 minute ago
 Russia to Decide on Further Steps After Negotiatio ..

Russia to Decide on Further Steps After Negotiations With NATO, OSCE - Ryabkov

1 minute ago
 Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to ..

Russia Tells US in Geneva Talks It Has No Plans to Invade Ukraine - Deputy Secre ..

5 minutes ago
 Sherman Says Bilateral Meeting With Russia in Gene ..

Sherman Says Bilateral Meeting With Russia in Geneva Was Discussion, Not Negotia ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.