Sweden Reports Coldest Temperature In Decades
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 11:50 AM
STOCKHOLM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Sweden experienced its coldest weather in 58 years after a village in the country's north reported a record-low temperature.
The record-breaking cold weather was seen on Jan. 5 with -44.6C (-48.
2F) in Vittangi in Kiruna municipality, the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) said Tuesday
Sverker Hellstrom, an operations manager at SMHI, said they delayed the announcement to the public to be sure about such a cold record.
Sweden recorded its lowest-ever temperature in 1966 with -52.6C (-62.6F) in the Norrbotten region.
