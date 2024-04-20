Swiatek's Perfect 10 In Stuttgart As Sabalenka, Gauff Crash Out
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) World number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek took her Stuttgart winning streak to 10 matches on Friday with a straight sets quarter-final victory over Emma Raducanu while title rivals Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff suffered shock defeats.
Top seed Swiatek, the 2022 and 2023 champion at the German clay-court tournament, saw off former US Open champion Raducanu 7-6 (7/2), 6-3.
Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova beat world number two and three-time Stuttgart runner-up Sabalenka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
US Open champion Gauff, the world number three, fell 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.
The 22-year-old Swiatek needed just over two hours to defeat Raducanu who was playing in her first quarter-final since 2022.
"She started playing at the beginning pretty loose, like she had nothing to lose, and I totally get that. Sometimes it is like that," said Swiatek.
"But I knew I was kind of questioning if she's going to be able to keep the same intensity throughout the whole match. It wasn't about service games or return games. I was just waiting for my chances to break back and I was sure that I'm going to get them."
Despite her loss, there were encouraging signs of a return to form for Raducanu.
Her two wins for Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup win against France last weekend followed by two victories in Stuttgart mark the first time she has won four matches in a row since her 2021 US Open title triumph.
The former world number 10 came into Stuttgart ranked at 303.
Twelve months ago, Stuttgart proved to be her final event of 2023 before undergoing surgery on both wrists and her ankle.
- Kostyuk fightback -
Swiatek will face fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina, who defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, for a place in the final.
Vondrousova reached her first semi-final since clinching the Wimbledon title last July when she stunned Sabalenka.
The sixth-seeded Czech celebrated her first win over Sabalenka in six years after losing four in a row between 2018 and 2023.
Australian Open champion Sabalenka had been attempting to make the Stuttgart final for a fourth successive year.
The powerful Belarusian crunched 35 winners to Vondrousova's 17, but committed 48 unforced errors compared to 19.
Vondrousova crucially converted seven of eight break points while Sabalenka only capitalised six times from 15 opportunities.
Vondrousova will face Kostyuk for a place in Sunday's final after the 27th-ranked Ukrainian avenged her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Gauff.
The 21-year-old Kostyuk needed over three hours to defeat Laura Siegemund in the first round before saving five match points to defeat Zheng Qinwen in the last 16.
On Friday, she battled back from 4-2 in the second set and 3-1 down in the third.
Kostyuk swept to a convincing 6/2 in the tie-break while Gauff saved a total of nine match points.
The Ukrainian carved out 21 break points in all and hit 35 winners to Gauff's 21.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From World
-
US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials6 minutes ago
-
US agrees to pull troops from key drone host Niger: officials6 minutes ago
-
Like a bad movie: Argentina's culture industry agonizes under Milei6 minutes ago
-
Pogacar aims to halt Van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx 1975 record16 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA RBC Heritage scores16 minutes ago
-
Glowering, threats and Al Capone: what faces the Trump jury16 minutes ago
-
Netflix weighs on Nasdaq as market gyrates on reported strike of Iran26 minutes ago
-
North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media26 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen workers vote decisively to unionize in Tennessee: company26 minutes ago
-
Golf: Chevron Championship scores26 minutes ago
-
Trump jury set for opening statements26 minutes ago
-
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Sabalenka, Gauff crash out26 minutes ago