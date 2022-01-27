UrduPoint.com

Syria Accuses US Of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism In Country's North

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Syria Accuses US of Nurturing Kurdish Separatism in Country's North

The United States is developing a separatist project in Syria by supporting the Arab-Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDS) and their autonomous administration in several northern provinces, the Syrian military prosecution said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The United States is developing a separatist project in Syria by supporting the Arab-Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDS) and their autonomous administration in several northern provinces, the Syrian military prosecution said on Thursday.

"The United States is developing a separatist project in Syria, supporting SDS units and supplying them with weapons and ammunition. They (SDS) are enforcing military service upon citizens opposed to them," the prosecution said.

It was the US that encouraged the SDS to create political formations as an alternative to Syria's legitimate institutions, the statement said.

Supported by the US military, the Kurdish-led militia have established control over most parts of the provinces of Al Hasakah and Raqqa as well as several settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. Syria's northwest is abundant with oil and gas fields. The Syrian government does not recognize the Kurdish autonomy and views the US military presence in the area as occupation.

