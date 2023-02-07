Syria Earthquake Death Toll Tops 700 - Health Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll in Monday's earthquake in Syria has increased to 711, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

"In the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartus, 711 people died and 1,431 were injured. The figures are not final," according to the statement.

The ministry earlier said 656 people had died in the earthquake.