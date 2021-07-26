Syria Shoots Down 2 Missiles Launched by Israeli Fighter Jets - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Syrian air defense systems have destroyed two missiles launched by Israel's fighter jets toward facilities in the Damascus region, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria said on Sunday.

According to the official, in the early hours of Sunday, two Israeli F-16 fighter jets conducted an airstrike against facilities in the Set Zaynab settlement, without entering the Syrian airspace.

"Both missiles were destroyed by Russian Buk-M2E missile systems that are used by the Syrian military's air defense forces," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.