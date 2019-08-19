Syrian Armed Forces Enter Major Terrorist Stronghold in Idlib - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) The Syrian Armed Forces entered the city of Khan Sheikhoun in the country's northwest province of Idlib, which is under the control of the Jabhat Nusra terror group (banned in Russia), local media reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, as cited by the al-Watan news outlet, the Syrian army entered Khan Sheikhoun from the northwest, liquidating many of the terrorists in the area and with others fleeing from the city.