Syrian Constitutional Committee Group to Hold 3 More Meetings Before Year-End - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The so-called small body of the Syrian constitutional committee plans to hold three more meetings by the end of the year, an anonymous source who attended the group's meeting on Monday told reporters.

The source said that three more meetings are planned for 2021.

The sixth meeting of the small body of the Syrian constitutional committee, held in Geneva earlier on Monday, was co-chaired for the first time by Ahmad Kuzbari, the Syrian government representative, and Hadi al-Bahra, from the opposition. The sides began to discuss specific provisions of the future draft of the constitution, but have so far failed to make progress.

The sixth round of talks is expected to last until Friday, with the agenda focusing on draft reforms of the Syrian basic law.