Syrian Constitutional Committee to Focus on Draft Reforms of Basic Law - UN Special Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Small Drafting Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva will start drafting reforms of Syria's basic law next week, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Sunday.

"We have reached such a consensus.

And the two co-chairs now agreed that we will not only prepare for constitutional reform, but we will prepare and start drafting for constitutional reform. So, the new thing this week is that we will actually be starting a drafting process for constitutional reform in Syria," Pedersen told a briefing in Geneva.

The body will work on four aspects, including a draft text of the constitution, which will be discussed this week, the UN envoy added.