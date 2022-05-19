UrduPoint.com

Syrian Economy Minister To Head Country's Delegation At SPIEF - Syrian Ambassador

Syrian economy minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil will head the country's delegation at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad told Sputnik on Thursday

"Syria will participate in this forum this year.

Every year, a number of heads of relevant ministries, as well as businessmen, take part in (the forum)," Haddad said, adding that Syria's economy minister al-Khalil will lead the delegation.

Participation in the SPIEF this year was confirmed by representatives from 69 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, China and India. The 25th anniversary SPIEF will be held in St. Petersburg from June 15-18.

