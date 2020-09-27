Syrian Foreign Minister Calls For Countries Under Sanctions to 'Close Ranks Against Them'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has called on all countries targeted with sanctions to unite and take joint political and economic action to resist such measures.

"Unilateral coercive measures imposed by some countries clearly violate international law. The humanitarian exemptions they repeatedly invoke do not exist on the ground. ... We call on all affected countries and those that reject such measures to close ranks against them and alleviate their impact on our peoples. This should happen through cooperation, coordination and concrete political, economic and commercial means," Muallem said at the UN General Assembly.

He said that relevant UN Security Council resolutions still need to find their way from the archives to real implementation.

"Political agendas continue to take precedence over humanitarian agendas. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the world the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people and other peoples are being renewed instead of lifted," Muallem said, adding that new restrictive measures are also being added, "under false pretexts."