Syrian Servicemen Discover Large Ammunition Cache In Bunker In Idlib Province

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Syrian Servicemen Discover Large Ammunition Cache in Bunker in Idlib Province

SARAQIB (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The Syrian army discovered a large cache with militants' ammunition in the area of the village of Khan al-Sabil in Idlib province.

"A month ago, our army liberated this area. Work [by sappers] immediately began, they began to look for remnants from the militants so that the inhabitants of this area could return," Hadu Yasser, colonel of the Syrian army's engineering troops, said.

The village is located next to the M5 highway connecting Damascus and Aleppo. An ammunition depot with dozens of hand grenades, US-made anti-personnel mines, detonators, improvised explosive devices and a suicide belt was discovered in one of the bunkers.

The cache was destroyed by a controlled explosion. Currently, Syrian sappers, including those trained by Russian colleagues, are clearing the village of mines.

