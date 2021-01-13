CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Syrian state television reported about Israeli air strikes on Syria's southeastern regions.

Israel attacked areas in Deir ez-Zor and Abu Kamal, Ikhbariya tv reported.

The Sham FM radio station reported that several explosions had simultaneously been heard in the west and east of Deir ez-Zor province. There is no information about casualties or damage yet.