Syrian State TV Reports Israeli Air Strikes On Syria's Southeastern Regions

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:20 AM

Syrian State TV Reports Israeli Air Strikes on Syria's Southeastern Regions

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Syrian state television reported about Israeli air strikes on Syria's southeastern regions.

Israel attacked areas in Deir ez-Zor and Abu Kamal, Ikhbariya tv reported.

The Sham FM radio station reported that several explosions had simultaneously been heard in the west and east of Deir ez-Zor province. There is no information about casualties or damage yet.

More Stories From World

