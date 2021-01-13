Syrian State TV Reports Israeli Air Strikes On Syria's Southeastern Regions
Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:20 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Syrian state television reported about Israeli air strikes on Syria's southeastern regions.
Israel attacked areas in Deir ez-Zor and Abu Kamal, Ikhbariya tv reported.
The Sham FM radio station reported that several explosions had simultaneously been heard in the west and east of Deir ez-Zor province. There is no information about casualties or damage yet.