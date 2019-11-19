UrduPoint.com
Syria's Air Defense System Shoots Down Israeli Missiles In Southern Syria- Security Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

Syria's Air Defense System Shoots Down Israeli Missiles in Southern Syria- Security Source

Syria's air defense system detected and shot down several missiles that were launched by Israeli war aircraft toward military positions in southern Syria, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday

DAMASCUS/RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Syria's air defense system detected and shot down several missiles that were launched by Israeli war aircraft toward military positions in southern Syria, a security source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Israeli war aircraft tried to attack one of the military positions in the country's south by the use of missiles," the source said.

He added that the Syrian Army's air defense system detected the missiles in the vicinity of the southern village of Damascus, near the city of Quneitra, which is located in the Golan Heights, and eliminated most of them.

According to an additional source in the field, the Syrian air defense system shot down several missiles, which were allegedly launched by Israel, near the Damascus International Airport.

In its turn, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday morning that Israel's Iron Dome air defense system identified and intercepted four rockets launched from Syria toward northern Israel.

Later in the day, Israeli Channel 13 reported that, following the attack from the Syrian territory, newly-appointed Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennet held security consultations with the chief of the IDF's General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, and senior security officials at the Defense Ministry's headquarters in the city of Tel Aviv.

Israel and Syria share borders along the disputed Golan Heights. The area has been mostly under Israel's control since the country seized it during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel adopted a law in 1981 that annexed the territory, though it was rejected by the United Nations.

