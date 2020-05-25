(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The COVID-19 case total in Syria has topped 100 after the Syrian Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 20 new cases of the disease, as public health officials observe an uptick in the infection rate, the state-owned Syrian Arab news Agency reported.

The ministry stated that all cases were reported in citizens who had recently returned from Kuwait, Sudan, and Russia, according to the agency.

The latest daily increase indicates that the outbreak is gaining pace, as 16 new positive tests were reported on Sunday. This figure was also a rise from the 11 new cases reported on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, 106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Syria. The death toll stands at four and 41 people have been discharged, the agency cited the Health Ministry as saying.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the epidemiological situation in northeastern Syria is deteriorating amid a rise in cases. The United Nations Syria Humanitarian Fund has already earmarked $23 million in funds to help the country combat the disease.