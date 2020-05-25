UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syria's COVID-19 Total Tops 100 After 20 New Cases Confirmed - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:50 PM

Syria's COVID-19 Total Tops 100 After 20 New Cases Confirmed - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The COVID-19 case total in Syria has topped 100 after the Syrian Ministry of Health on Monday confirmed 20 new cases of the disease, as public health officials observe an uptick in the infection rate, the state-owned Syrian Arab news Agency reported.

The ministry stated that all cases were reported in citizens who had recently returned from Kuwait, Sudan, and Russia, according to the agency.

The latest daily increase indicates that the outbreak is gaining pace, as 16 new positive tests were reported on Sunday. This figure was also a rise from the 11 new cases reported on Saturday.

Since the start of the outbreak, 106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Syria. The death toll stands at four and 41 people have been discharged, the agency cited the Health Ministry as saying.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the epidemiological situation in northeastern Syria is deteriorating amid a rise in cases. The United Nations Syria Humanitarian Fund has already earmarked $23 million in funds to help the country combat the disease.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Kuwait Sudan Sunday All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.