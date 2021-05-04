(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 32 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, according to the Syrian side's data, in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (12), Aleppo (2) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said no shelling on the part of illegal armed groups controlled by Turkey had been registered in the past day.