Taiwan Hit By Strong 5.5-magnitude Quake
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Taiwan's capital was shaken by a "strong" earthquake early Monday evening, AFP staff reported, with the Central Weather Administration saying it was a magnitude-5.5 tremor originating in eastern Hualien.
The region was the epicentre of a magnitude-7.
4 quake that hit on April 3, causing landslides around the mountainous region that blocked off roads, while buildings in the main Hualien city were badly damaged.
At least 17 were killed in the quake, with the latest body discovered on April 13 in a quarry.
Monday's quake hit Taiwan at around 5:08 pm local time (0908 GMT) and could be felt in the capital Taipei.
US Geological Survey put it at 5.3 magnitude, with a depth of 8.9 kilometres.
