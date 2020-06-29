UrduPoint.com
Taiwan's Ruling Party Clashes With Opposition In Parliament Over Watchdog Leader - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:11 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A fight broke out on Monday in the Taiwanese parliament between ruling party lawmakers and their opposition counterparts who seized the speaker's stand, Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA) has reported.

On Sunday, lawmakers from the Kuomintang party occupied the pulpit of the Legislative Yuan speaker calling on Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen to recall the candidacy of former Presidential Office secretary-general Chen Chu for the position of the chief of the Control Yuan, a government watchdog agency.

The opposition lawmakers also blocked the main chamber entrance with chairs and chains.

The scuffle took place at 11 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) when legislators from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party tried to breach the makeshift blockade and retake the podium, according to the CNA.

The Taiwanese opposition is against Chen Chu's candidacy due to 58 probes into her administrative team when she was as the mayor of Kaohsiung city, making her unsuitable to lead the Control Yuan.

