Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers In Northern Afghanistan - Police

Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:09 PM

Taliban Attack Kills 4 Soldiers in Northern Afghanistan - Police

The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a highway in northern Afghanistan that killed a military commander and three other soldiers, local police said Friday in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack on a highway in northern Afghanistan that killed a military commander and three other soldiers, local police said Friday in a statement.

"On Baghlan Takhar highway clash took place and Baba Afzal, the Commander of Warsaj district of Takhar province, was killed along with three others soldiers and Taliban took responsibility for attack," the statement read.

The town of Warsaj is located north of Kabul.

