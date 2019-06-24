UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress On Troop Pullout Timeline Reached - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:56 PM

Taliban May Halt Talks With US If No Progress on Troop Pullout Timeline Reached - Source

The Taliban may suspend peace talks with the United States if the upcoming meeting in Doha fails to produce progress on the time frame for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source close to the movement told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Taliban may suspend peace talks with the United States if the upcoming meeting in Doha fails to produce progress on the time frame for US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a source close to the movement told Sputnik.

"We can say the Taliban are discussing two things: troop withdrawal and a guarantee that the [Afghan] soil will not be used [by terrorists] against other countries in future. They [the Taliban] may halt the talks if no breakthrough reached on the timeline of troop withdrawal," a former Taliban official said on conditions of anonymity.

The comment comes as the Taliban and US delegation are expected to start another crucial round of peace talks in Qatar on Saturday, as confirmed by US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad.

Khalilzad has repeatedly denied that the agenda of the talks is limited to two topics, saying that Washington seeks a comprehensive deal that will also include a permanent ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks leading to a political settlement. The Taliban, in turn, have insisted that they are not discussing intra-Afghan talks and a ceasefire with the United States.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington Qatar Doha Progress United States May From

Recent Stories

India's Top Court Seeks Probe Over Spike in Enceph ..

4 minutes ago

Joint Pakistan-Russia Pipeline Not Coming Up in Co ..

5 minutes ago

Atlantic Council Report on Moscow's Anti-West Onli ..

5 minutes ago

National Assembly-Budget-Debate

9 minutes ago

US to Designate Iran Foreign Minister Zarif Later ..

9 minutes ago

Chief Minster Complaint Cell's chairperson visits ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.