Taliban Neutralize 3 Islamic State Fighters In Kabul - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Taliban Neutralize 3 Islamic State Fighters in Kabul - Spokesman

Forces of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) neutralized three fighters of the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) in Kabul, the Taliban's official spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Forces of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) neutralized three fighters of the IS (Islamic State, banned in Russia) in Kabul, the Taliban's official spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said Wednesday.

"Last nigh an operation was conducted against the IS hideout. As a result, three important (IS) members were killed," Mujahid tweeted.

The operation took place in a district of Kabul, and no civilians were harmed, the spokesman said. During the operation, the Taliban forces also discovered and removed hand grenades, explosives, remote controllers, parts of mines and other weaponry, the spokesman added.

The IS fighters had planned attacks on several holy sites on the eve of the sacred month Ramadan, Mujahid noted.

On Monday, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is serving as Afghan Foreign Minister under the Taliban, stated that neither IS nor any other terrorist group was threatening the security of the country from the inside. According to the diplomat, terrorist threats were coming from neighboring countries, while the situation in Afghanistan was safe and security was provided everywhere.

The IS took responsibility for the explosions that occurred on March 9 and March 11 in the northern Afghan province of Balkh. In the explosions, three people were reportedly killed, including a provincial governor, and 15 others were injured.

