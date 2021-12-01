Taliban Pledged Not to Allow Afghanistan to Be Used to Attack Any Country - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Taliban (an organization sanctioned by the UN over terrorist activities) pledged during a meeting with the US delegation in Doha, Qatar, not to allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used as a launching ground for attacks on any other country, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Taliban reiterated their pledge to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten any country. US officials expressed concern regarding the continuing presence of al-Qaida and ISIS (both terror groups are banned in Russia) in Afghanistan," the press release said on Tuesday.

On November 29-30, the US delegation, which included representatives from the department of State and Treasury and the intelligence community, and was led by Special Envoy Thomas West, met with senior Taliban representatives in Doha to discuss a range of issues of mutual concern, the release added.