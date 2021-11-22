UrduPoint.com

Taliban Renamed Police Academy After Combatant Who Killed Anti-Talib Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:33 PM

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) has renamed the national police academy to honor a combatant who led an offensive that killed the prominent law enforcement official whom the academy had been named after

"Department of Information and Culture of Kandahar named the General Abdul Raziq National police academy... after Abu Dujana," the statement of Department of Culture and Information read.

Abdul Raziq was a police chief in Kandahar province and died in 2018 during an offensive on the provincial governor's compound.

The academy across Afghanistan was named after him later that year.

According to the statement, Abu Dujana was a part of the assault leading to the death of Abdul Raziq.

Head of the National Directorate of Security in the Afghan province of Kandahar Abdul Momen Hussainkhel and a cameraman at Afghan media company RTA were killed alongside Abdul Raziq. The Taliban movement claimed responsibility for that attack.

