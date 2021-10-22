UrduPoint.com

Tashkent Not Concerned Over Taliban Ideology Export, Believes It Can Evolve

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:00 PM

The Uzbek authorities have no concerns regarding the spreading of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) ideology in the country, as they believe it may change over time due to the radical movement's contacts with the international community, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said

"Today we do not see any threat of export of the Taliban ideology. Finally, their ideology consists in liberating their homeland from the foreign military. It will take them very much time to start exporting some ideology," Kamilov told reporters, asked about the threat of Taliban ideology export to Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

The minister expressed the belief that the new Afghan authorities focus on being recognized by the global community.

"We hope that during this period the movement itself will evolve, and the more it is involved in regional affairs and international affairs on the basis of international law, the more it will want to become part of the recognized international community, and the very ideology of the movement and its leaders will change," Kamilov said.

The foreign minister emphasized that Uzbekistan's national priorities and ideology are so strong that it is impossible to "bring some Taliban ideology here."

