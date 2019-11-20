Tehran Summons Swiss Ambassador in Iran to Protest US Meddling in Internal Affairs

The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents the United States' interests in Iran, to protest what it regarded as US interference in the country's internal affairs, the ministry's press service said in a statement

On Sunday, the White House issued a statement in which it voiced its support for Iranians in "their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them." The US administration also condemned the actions used by the government against protesters, namely "lethal force" and "severe communications restrictions.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Swiss ambassador to Iran Markus Leitner who serves as protector of interests of the United States over the US interventions in Iran's internal affairs," the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement read.

In the absence of diplomatic relations between Iran and the US, Switzerland has been representing US interests in Iran since May 1980.

Iran saw a wave of opposition protests in the last few days, with people demonstrating against a government decision to increase the price of gasoline. Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has backed the government's decision.