UrduPoint.com

Ten Western Countries Urge Turkey To Release Human Rights Defender Kavala

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

Ten Western Countries Urge Turkey to Release Human Rights Defender Kavala

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The US embassy in Turkey has released a joint statement with nine other Western embassies calling on Ankara to release human rights defender Osman Kavala after four years under arrest.

The appeal was made by the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the United States.

"Together, the embassies ... believe a just and speedy resolution to his case must be in line with Turkey's international obligations and domestic laws. Noting the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights on the matter, we call for Turkey to secure his urgent release," the joint statement read.

Kavala's continuous detention and delays in his trial despite a previous acquittal "cast a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency in the Turkish judiciary system," the embassies said.

The ten ambassadors were summoned to the Turkish foreign ministry because of the statement, the Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

Osman Kavala is a well-known Turkish businessman and human rights activist. He is the founder of the Anadolu Kultur AS cultural foundation, promoting ethnic and religious minority projects, particularly  the reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.

In February 2020, a Turkish court acquitted Kavala on the charge of links to the anti-government Gezi Park protests in 2013. However, on the same day, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued a new warrant which rearrested Kavala on charges of links to the failed 2016 coup attempt. Kavala has denied all charges leveled against him.

Related Topics

Resolution Minority Turkey Canada Democracy France Norway Germany Kavala Same Ankara Istanbul United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark February 2016 2020 All Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.