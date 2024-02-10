Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Dallas Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) results on Friday in the ATP tournament in Dallas, Texas (x-denotes seeded player):

Quarter finals

Ben Shelton (USA x3) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x7) 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-4

Tommy Paul (USA x2) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER x8) 7-5, 6-3

