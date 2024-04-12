Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results -- 2nd Update
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x11) 7-5, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x15) 6-4, 6-2
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Holger Rune (DEN x7) 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3
