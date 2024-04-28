Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results -- Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Men
2nd rd
Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-0, 6-3
Pavel Kotov (RUS) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS x32) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Flavio Cobolli (ITA) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x19) 6-0, 6-4
Cameron Norrie (GBR x29) bt Joao Fonseca (BRA) 6-1, 6-4
Casper Ruud (NOR x5) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-4, 6-1
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
Sebastian Korda (USA x25) bt Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3, 6-3
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
Ben Shelton (USA x14) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-0, 6-2
Rafael Nadal (ESP) bt Alex De Minaur (AUS x10) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3
Pedro Cachin (ARG) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x20) 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4
Jiri Lehecka (CZE x30) bt Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 7-5, 6-4
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 6-4, 6-4
Women
3rd rd
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM x27) 6-1, 6-1
Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x23) 7-6 (7/0), 6-3
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) bt Emma Navarro (USA x19) 6-4, 6-4
Maria Sakkari (GRE x5) bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-3
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x31) 6-4, 6-1
Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x15) 6-2, 6-3
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) bt Maria Lourdes Carle (ARG) 6-3, 6-3
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x32) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
Recent Stories
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
MS Children Hospital takes over charge
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered
More Stories From World
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated20 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table20 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores20 minutes ago
-
Olympic champion Jacobs gets season underway with 10.11 time30 minutes ago
-
Pro-Palestinian protests embroil US colleges, prompting arrests7 hours ago
-
Depleted Milan hold Juve to close in on Champions League7 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results7 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results -- 3rd update8 hours ago
-
Italy summons Russian envoy over Ariston subsidiary takeover8 hours ago
-
Italy summons Russian envoy over Ariston subsidiary takeover8 hours ago
-
Liverpool's Premier League title hopes suffer blow, Sheffield Utd relegated8 hours ago
-
England clinch Women's Six Nations Grand Slam9 hours ago