Terror Attack Kills 4 Civilians, Injures 11 in Eastern Afghanistan - Regional Authorities

Four civilians were killed and 11 more were injured on Thursday as a result of a suicide bombing, which targeted the Afghan army in the eastern province of Logar, the regional authorities said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019)

The terror attack is already the second committed in Afghanistan on Thursday. Earlier in the day, an Afghan army spokesman told Sputnik that a car bomb went off near National Army troops in Kabul's district of Souk al Hadr.

"Four people were killed and 11 were wounded by a suicide attack that targeted the Afghan troops," the authorities said in a statement.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015. The recent negotiations, held by the United States and the Taliban, have not resulted in any positive shift in the situation.