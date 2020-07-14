UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Attack Russian-Turkish Patrol In Syria, Leaving Servicemen Injured - Military

Terrorists in Syria staged on Tuesday an attack on the Russian military during their joint patrol with Turkey, leaving both Russian and Turkish servicemen injured, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syria Reconciliation said

"On July 14, at around 8.50 a.m. Moscow time [06:50 GMT], an improvised explosive device was detonated during the 20th joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M4 highway ... in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone, on the route of the motor convoy," the center said, adding that an infantry combat vehicle of the Russian military police suffered damage, as well as a Turkish armored vehicle.

"Three Russian servicemen were slightly injured. Some members of the crew of the Turkish armored vehicle were injured as well. All the injured people were urgently evacuated from the area. The Russian military were taken to the Hmeimim air base, where they received all the necessary medical assistance. Their lives are not in danged," the statement read on.

Russia and Turkey are currently trying to establish, jointly with the Syrian special services, whether militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone are behind the attack.

