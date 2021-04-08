UrduPoint.com
Texas Governor Says Sexual Abuse, Malnutrition Reported At Federal Child Migrant Facility

Thu 08th April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during a press conference that there are reports of sexual abuse, malnutrition, and a novel coronavirus outbreak at a Federal facility holding migrant children in the city of San Antonio.

"Complaints that were sent to these state agencies include the following four things: children at this facility are being sexually assaulted; second, there are not enough staff to safely supervise the children at this facility; third, some children at this facility are not eating throughout the day; and fourth, children with COVID are not being physically separated from children without COVID," Abbott said on Wednesday.

Abbott said he has ordered the Texas Rangers and state's Department of Public Safety to immediately investigate the allegations.

The Biden administration is using the Freeman Expo Center in San Antonio to house up to 2,100 migrant children. There are currently about 1,300 migrant children in the facility.

The governor called on the Biden administration to shut down the facility in order to ensure the safety of the migrant children.

Sputnik reached out to US Health and Human Services (HHS) to comment on the matter but had yet to receive a response by the time of publication.

