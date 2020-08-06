UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mass Ministerial Resignations - State Media

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mass Ministerial Resignations - State Media

The king of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, has given his approval to a wave of new cabinet appointments following the resignation of the country's top economic ministers several weeks ago, according to the state-run Royal Gazette

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The king of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, has given his approval to a wave of new cabinet appointments following the resignation of the country's top economic ministers several weeks ago, according to the state-run Royal Gazette.

The appointments were proposed by the country's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and received the backing of the Thai monarch. In total, six new ministers were appointed.

Long-time banking executive Predee Daochai has become the country's new finance minister and Supattanapong Punmeechaow, a former executive at a major petrochemical company, has been named Thailand's new energy minister and deputy prime minister, according to the official source.

Current Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has also been named a deputy prime minister, and Anucha Nakasai will become the head of the prime minister's office.

Thailand has also appointed a new higher education minister, and a new labor minister, the state-run newspaper said.

In mid-July, Thai media reported that then-finance minister Uttama Savanayana, deputy prime minister Somkid Jatusripitak, and several other ministers had resigned from their posts and quit the ruling Palang Pracharat Party.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as Thailand's economy faces significant challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank of Thailand has said that the country's GDP could contract by as much as 8.1 percent due to the global epidemiological crisis.

Thai observers have said that the cabinet reshuffle was expected and part of a normal political process that sees the government change ministers two or three times each term to give competing factions the ability to hold influential positions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand Education Company Bank Media From Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

5 minutes ago

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

7 minutes ago

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievanc ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

8 minutes ago

IT minister visits National Incubation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.