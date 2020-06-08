UrduPoint.com
Thai Police Officer Under Investigation For Arriving At Temple On Helicopter - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:42 PM

Thai Police Officer Under Investigation for Arriving at Temple on Helicopter - Reports

Maj. Gen. Krissak Songmoolnak, the chief of Thailand's Tourist Police 3rd Division, which is responsible for the country's southern provinces, has been transferred to the Bangkok headquarters pending an investigation following social media reports of him arriving at a Buddhist monastery by helicopter, Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Maj. Gen. Krissak Songmoolnak, the chief of Thailand's Tourist Police 3rd Division, which is responsible for the country's southern provinces, has been transferred to the Bangkok headquarters pending an investigation following social media reports of him arriving at a Buddhist monastery by helicopter, Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the Wat Chedi temple, located in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, the general arrived on Friday in a helicopter with a group of officers to check on safety measures in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A photo of the arrival was posted on Facebook, prompting outrage, as the temple is revered by the faithful for housing the statue of Ai Khai, a disciple of legendary monk Luang Phu Thuad, whose spirit is said to watch over the temple.

The transfer order, signed by Tourism Police chief Chettha Komolwattana, states that Krissak should have landed somewhere else and then arrived in the temple premises by car.

The department has issued a message asking for a fair treatment toward its chief.

