Thailand Interested in Expanding Economic, Military Cooperation With Russia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Thailand is interested in developing relations with Russia in the economic area, as well as in the field of defense industry cooperation, Fabio Chinda, charge d'affairs at the Thai embassy in Moscow , told Sputnik.

"Over the past few years, our cooperation with Russia has dramatically improved. Our relations have never been as good as they are now.

In addition, Russia is our partner within ASEAN. We are interested in strengthening cooperation in all areas, especially in economy and defense industry," Chinda said.

According to the diplomat, the bilateral trade has increased, while the investment of Thai companies in Russia amounted to $2 billion.

Chinda stressed that Bangkok was especially interested in cooperation in the oil and gas sphere and procurement of Russia's arms.