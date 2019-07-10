UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thailand Interested In Expanding Economic, Military Cooperation With Russia - Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Thailand Interested in Expanding Economic, Military Cooperation With Russia - Embassy

Thailand is interested in developing relations with Russia in the economic area, as well as in the field of defense industry cooperation, Fabio Chinda, charge d'affairs at the Thai embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Thailand is interested in developing relations with Russia in the economic area, as well as in the field of defense industry cooperation, Fabio Chinda, charge d'affairs at the Thai embassy in Moscow, told Sputnik.

"Over the past few years, our cooperation with Russia has dramatically improved. Our relations have never been as good as they are now.

In addition, Russia is our partner within ASEAN. We are interested in strengthening cooperation in all areas, especially in economy and defense industry," Chinda said.

According to the diplomat, the bilateral trade has increased, while the investment of Thai companies in Russia amounted to $2 billion.

Chinda stressed that Bangkok was especially interested in cooperation in the oil and gas sphere and procurement of Russia's arms.

Related Topics

Thailand Moscow Russia Oil Bangkok Gas All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

The OIC Secretary General calls on the internation ..

5 minutes ago

PITB Opens Admission for Next Batch of ‘e-Rozgaa ..

9 minutes ago

Dysfunctional SAARC dragging down whole region: Mi ..

15 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to build five tourists resorts in ..

52 seconds ago

7 children killed by land mine explosion in easter ..

56 seconds ago

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful opens new branch in Timer ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.