Thailand To Emphasize Sustainable, Balanced Post-COVID-19 Future In APEC 2022: PM

BANGKOK, Nov. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Friday that for the year 2022, Thailand commits to make sure that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is open to all opportunities, connected in every dimension and balanced in all aspects.

Prayut made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech titled "Thailand's Priorities for APEC 2022" at the APEC CEO Summit via a teleconference, calling it an opportunity to create a sustainable and balanced post-COVID-19 future.

Thailand is to host the APEC meetings in 2022.

Prayut said priorities set under the country's APEC chairmanship will be relevant with APEC's existing goals and operations, and will be presented in a new paradigm.

Elaborating on the priorities, he said the first is facilitating trade and investment in a conducive ecosystem to promote multilateral trading system and regional economic integration, drive the establishment of a new Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific in the context of post-COVID-19, and to respond to new trade-related issues, such as climate change, public healthcare, and inclusive development.

