The 216th session of the UNESCO Executive Board was held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris from 10 to 24 May 2023. The Executive Board of UNESCO is the organization's main decision-making body, responsible for strategic decisions and overseeing its activities.

During this session, various issues related to UNESCO's mandate and priorities were considered and discussed. The participants of the session included representatives of the Member States of UNESCO, experts and delegates, as well as the leadership of the organization. For two weeks, discussions and decisions were made on various issues that are important for the activities of UNESCO and its goals in the field of culture, education and science.

At this session, with the support and co-authorship of Turkmenistan, the Executive Board of UNESCO approved the following decisions included in the agenda: