The OIC Dispatched An Observer Mission To Guinea-Bissau’s Second Round Of Presidential Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:40 PM

The OIC dispatched an observer mission to Guinea-Bissau’s second round of presidential elections

The General Secretariat of the OIC sent an observer mission for Guinea-Bissau second round of presidential elections to take place on 29 December 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th December, 2019) The General Secretariat of the OIC sent an observer mission for Guinea-Bissau second round of presidential elections to take place on 29 December 2019.
The delegation, led by Amb.

Boubakar Adamou, held a meeting with the President of the National Elections Commission of Guinea-Bissau to discuss the pre-election phases and the importance of the presence of international observers.


The delegation conveyed the greetings of H.E. The Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen and expressed the readiness of the Organisation to support the commitment of the people of Guinea-Bissau as they consolidate their democracy and socio-economic development.
The meeting emphasised the importance of cooperation between the OIC and Guinea-Bissau in terms of support for good governance and democracy, a main pillar of the OIC’s mandate towards its member States.

