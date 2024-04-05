Their Schools Ruined, Gaza's Children Face Long Road To Healing
Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Eight out of 10 schools in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, UNICEF says, but it is the psychological damage the war has done to the territory's nearly 1.2 million children that has experts really worried.
"To be able to learn, you need to be in a safe space. Most kids in Gaza at the moment have brains that are functioning under trauma," child psychiatrist Audrey McMahon of Doctors Without Borders told AFP.
Younger children could develop lifelong cognitive disabilities from malnutrition, while teenagers are likely to feel anger at the injustice they have suffered, she said.
"The challenges they will have to face are immense and will take a long time to heal."
David Skinner of Save The Children said rebuilding the "schools is massively complicated... but it's straightforward compared to the education loss".
"What's often lost about the coverage of Gaza is that this is a catastrophe for children.
"These are children who have been bereaved, who have lost people, who are sick and malnourished," he said.
Small children whose brains are still developing are particularly at risk from mental health and cognitive damage, Skinner said.
The UN child welfare agency estimates that 620,000 children in Gaza are out of school.
Skinner said getting them back into class and rebuilding their schools were only the first steps.
The true challenge will be healing displaced and traumatised young Gazans so that they can learn to learn again.
So far in this war at least 53 of Gaza's 563 school buildings have been destroyed, according to UNICEF.
More than eight out of 10 schools have been damaged and 67 percent took direct hits, according to a report by aid agencies including UNICEF based on satellite imagery and on-the-ground reporting.
"This is an unprecedented situation," said Juliette Touma of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, which helps educate 300,000 Gazan children.
