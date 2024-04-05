Open Menu

Their Schools Ruined, Gaza's Children Face Long Road To Healing

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Their schools ruined, Gaza's children face long road to healing

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Eight out of 10 schools in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, UNICEF says, but it is the psychological damage the war has done to the territory's nearly 1.2 million children that has experts really worried.

"To be able to learn, you need to be in a safe space. Most kids in Gaza at the moment have brains that are functioning under trauma," child psychiatrist Audrey McMahon of Doctors Without Borders told AFP.

Younger children could develop lifelong cognitive disabilities from malnutrition, while teenagers are likely to feel anger at the injustice they have suffered, she said.

"The challenges they will have to face are immense and will take a long time to heal."

David Skinner of Save The Children said rebuilding the "schools is massively complicated... but it's straightforward compared to the education loss".

"What's often lost about the coverage of Gaza is that this is a catastrophe for children.

"These are children who have been bereaved, who have lost people, who are sick and malnourished," he said.

Small children whose brains are still developing are particularly at risk from mental health and cognitive damage, Skinner said.

The UN child welfare agency estimates that 620,000 children in Gaza are out of school.

Skinner said getting them back into class and rebuilding their schools were only the first steps.

The true challenge will be healing displaced and traumatised young Gazans so that they can learn to learn again.

So far in this war at least 53 of Gaza's 563 school buildings have been destroyed, according to UNICEF.

More than eight out of 10 schools have been damaged and 67 percent took direct hits, according to a report by aid agencies including UNICEF based on satellite imagery and on-the-ground reporting.

"This is an unprecedented situation," said Juliette Touma of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, which helps educate 300,000 Gazan children.

Related Topics

United Nations Education Gaza Young David From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

12 hours ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

12 hours ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

12 hours ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

12 hours ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

12 hours ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

12 hours ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

13 hours ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

12 hours ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

12 hours ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

12 hours ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

12 hours ago

More Stories From World