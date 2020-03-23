UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thirty-Year-Old TV Host Becomes Zimbabwe's First COVID-19 Fatality - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:10 PM

Thirty-Year-Old TV Host Becomes Zimbabwe's First COVID-19 Fatality - Reports

A 30-year-old TV host of a national political talk show has become the first coronavirus fatality in Zimbabwe, the ZBC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A 30-year-old tv host of a national political talk show has become the first coronavirus fatality in Zimbabwe, the ZBC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

Zororo Makamba, a journalist and son of businessman James Makamba, had been reportedly treated in isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

The African country has so far confirmed two coronavirus cases, with the TV host, famous in his country, having been the second person to test positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 deaths, according to the watchdog.

Related Topics

World Makamba Harare Zimbabwe March Sunday TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB clarification on live-streaming rights

25 minutes ago

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer participates in virtual meet ..

29 minutes ago

PCB converts Karachi high performance centre into ..

31 minutes ago

Punjab Telemedicine Centre of Excellence Call Cent ..

4 minutes ago

Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second Type 054 A/P Frigat ..

35 minutes ago

Palmyra Restoration Deal With Russia Postponed Due ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.