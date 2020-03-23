A 30-year-old TV host of a national political talk show has become the first coronavirus fatality in Zimbabwe, the ZBC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) A 30-year-old tv host of a national political talk show has become the first coronavirus fatality in Zimbabwe, the ZBC broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the Health Ministry.

Zororo Makamba, a journalist and son of businessman James Makamba, had been reportedly treated in isolation at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

The African country has so far confirmed two coronavirus cases, with the TV host, famous in his country, having been the second person to test positive for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. As of Sunday, the number of global COVID-19 cases surpassed 294,000, with more than 12,900 deaths, according to the watchdog.